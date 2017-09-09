Hosting U-17 World Cup will help football in India: Valderrama

Kolkataa, Sep 9 (IANS) Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama on Saturday said hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup will help the sport grow in the country and it's a good start.

"Hosting this tournament will help the football in the country. It's a very good start, Valderrama said during the promotion of Argentine legend Diego Maradona's "Match for Unity" involving former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly scheduled on October 2.

The former Colombian skipper who has represented his country in three World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998) was attending a football workshop.

Asked about Colombia's U-17 team which will take part in the World Cup starting in India from October 6, Valderrama said: "Colombia has a good team. They will come to India and see the beautiful country with lot of passion for football."

Valderrama advised the budding footballers to enjoy the game and not force anything on them.

"Kids should enjoy playing football. They should not force anything on them. It should come to them naturally," he said.

On Friday Valderrama, three-time South American footballer of the year, visited city soccer giants Mohun Bagan and also went to the Eden Gardens where he exchanged pleasantries with Ganguly.

