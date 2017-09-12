Hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup will help sport grow in India: Saha

Kolkata, Sep 12 (IANS) India Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday said he is excited to watch the Indian team perform at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, adding it should help not only football but sport to grow in the country.

"It is great that the U-17 World Cup is taking place in India and we will play in a World Cup," Saha told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

"It will help not only football but sport as a whole in India. When I was coming here, I saw the Salt Lake Stadium and the roads and there is a sense of thrill around the tournament.

"I will watch the matches on television. I hope the U-17 boys will go on to play for the senior team," the 32-year-old said.

Chess Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua said the revamped Salt Lake Stadium which was on Sunday handed over to FIFA by the local stadium authorities is a must-visit for everybody.

"It's looking lovely now. Everyone must go. The U-17 World Cup final will be in Kolkata and we are all looking forward to it and also the other nine matches."

Kolkata will hosts five Group F and one Group E fixture besides hosting a round-of-16, a quarterfinal and a third-place tie. The final will be held here on October 28.

The World Cup kickstarts on October 6. England play Chile in Kolkata's first game on October 8.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg