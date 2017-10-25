Host Indonesia finalises 40 sports for 18th Asian Games

Jakarta, Oct 25 (IANS) Indonesia, host of the 18th Asian Games, has finalised 40 sports for the Games to be held next year, the organising committee said here on Wednesday.

"The number of sports could not be changed. It is 40," Erick Tohir, chairman of the committee, said at the State Palace, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the committee, a total of 462 events will be held during the Games scheduled to be held in Indonesia's capital and Palembang city of South Sumatra.

Indonesia has set a target to be among the top eight in the Games.

Over 11,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries and regions would participate in the event, according to the committee.

