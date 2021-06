‘Hospitalization chances 75-80% less after vaccination’: NITI Aayog

Swarajya

The owner of Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, attempted suicide and has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, reports India Today. The 81-year-old owner of the eater in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar reportedly took an overdose of sleeping pills as he was stressed about his financial situation. As per the report, he had consumed alcohol and sleeping pills and the hospital said in its report that he was unconscious.