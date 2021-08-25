Hospital Board with Spelling Error Goes Viral, Netizens Share Similar Hilarious Gaffes

If there were a spelling bee contest for words from the medical jargon, many might end up racking their brains. Something similar happened when a British Physician shared a picture of the hospital board on Twitter and asked netizens to find the spelling mistakes.

Last week Andy Webster shared a picture of a board from inside the hospital that marked the directions for various wards of the hospital. As he shared the picture And Webster also wrote a caption where he wrote, “Spot the spelling mistake.”

Spot the spelling mistake 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gFpBRm5TR — Andywebster (@Andywebster) August 20, 2021

The board listed directions to several wards and buildings of the hospital and one of the wards that stood out was the “National Impatient Centre for Psychological Medicine.” It was this section that caught netizens’ and Andy’s attention in the first place. More than the incorrect spelling it was the usage of an incorrect word in the title. The proper term to be used in the heading was “inpatient”, in place of “impatient.”

Nonetheless, netizens were on a roll as they discovered the tweet on their feeds and shared their reaction, including Andy. The physician wrote in the following tweet, “So the important question is has Twitter found the person who produced the sign? I am getting impatient to find out.”

So the important question is has Twitter found the person who produced the sign? I am getting impatient to find out — Andywebster (@Andywebster) August 21, 2021

Playing along with perfectly misused words in the hospital board, another user wrote, “I hope the Impatient Centre doesn’t have a long waiting list.”

Story continues

Another medical professional shared their experience and wrote, “Working in a healthcare setting, I have, for a very long time, called patients ‘impatients’”

Working in a healthcare setting, I have, for a very long time, called patients "impatients". — NotManyPeopleReadMyTweets! (@NotManyPeopleR1) August 22, 2021

Shoot I know I'm impatient at the hospital! — H. Zahra Caldwell (@zahrawashere) August 23, 2021

The spelling error even inspired others to share their own experiences where they have spotted a wrong word being used. One of the users wrote in the comments, “For years at the Western General in Edinburgh the lift used to say Respiratoty offices. I have a photo somewhere.”

There’s a lot of it about pic.twitter.com/J4wo3wMOAu — David Kindon (@dakindon) August 23, 2021

“Disableb” parking in my home town. pic.twitter.com/zYg0vSz7b5 — Amy Clark (@AmySales) August 23, 2021

For years at the Western General in Edinburgh the lift used to say Respiratoty offices. I have a photo somewhere — Heather Murray (@heather55740730) August 24, 2021

Another user shared a picture of a no-parking board that read, “Illegally parked cars will be fine.” Reacting to this picture one user pointed out, “Even if that sign read ‘fined’ it still wouldn’t make sense. I’ve never heard of a car being fined.”

I liked this one pic.twitter.com/WPqInrBn41 — Marg Turley (@MargaretTurley5) August 22, 2021

Lol. Even if that sign read 'fined' it still wouldn't make sense. I've never heard of a car being fined… — EasyDeezy (@Deezul_Dog) August 22, 2021

Have you ever come across a similar public sign board?

Keywords: Hospital, Sign Board, Public Sign boards, Grammar, English, Medical Vocabulary

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here