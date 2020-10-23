Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Capt. Amarinder Singh Calls for Fast Trial and Exemplary Punishment, NCPCR Seeks Report In 3 Days

Hoshiarpur, October 23: Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, on Friday, tweeted that he is extremely saddened by the rape and murder of a six-year-old in Hoshiarpur. He wrote, "Though Police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation & that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial & exemplary punishment to the guilty by the Court." Hoshiarpur Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Set on Fire.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also wrote a letter to the SSP, Hoshiarpur stating, "Have taken cognizance of news report about 'half-burnt body of minor girl who was allegedly raped found at accused's house in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Conduct inquiry & furnish report within three days.” Delhi Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Sarai Kale Khan Area.

Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6 year old in Hoshiarpur. Though Police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation & that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial & exemplary punishment to the guilty by the Court. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 23, 2020





A six-year-old girl, daughter of a migrant labourer, was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire. The minor’s half-burnt body was found in the accused’s house in Jalalpur village, Police said on Thursday. Both the accused- Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather- have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. According to the police, Gurpreet took the six-year-old to their house and allegedly raped her, while his grandfather 'helped' to reportedly kill and burn the minor's body.