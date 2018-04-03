'HornVrat' starts to curb incessant honking in Mumbai

In a bid to curb incessant honking, an NGO named Awaaz Foundation has kick-started a unique campaign called 'HornVrat' in cooperation with state's transport department, Rickshawmen's Union and Mumbai Police. As per the campaign, an auto rickshaw is venturing out on Mumbai roads decorated with blow horns, urging people to refrain from honking. The NGO began the campaign on January 27 this year from Mumbai's Gateway of India by flagging off the symbolic auto rickshaw. This three-wheeler is now travelling to every nook and corner of the city to create awareness. The NGO claims that Mumbai honks around 18 million times in an hour. The NGO is using this auto rickshaw as a medium to spread awareness as it is a common mode of transportation in the city. It has also roped in thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers to join the drive. A Rickshawmen Union member also expressed concern saying that noise pollution by honking builds up stress and anger, adding that being exposed to it also impacts health severely.