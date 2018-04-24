Hopeful of more India-Bangladesh cricket series in new FTP: BCB

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) There are chances that India might host Bangladesh more in future with the isuue of a greater number of bilateral series between the two set to be discussed when Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2019-2023 is confirmed here during the on-going five-day International Cricket Council (ICC) meet.

"We are expecting some more matches in the next ICC FTP cycle. There will be more number of India-Bangladesh matches in both India and Bangladesh. We are hopeful," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told IANS on Tuesday.

The FTP for 2019-2023 may have already been agreed upon by the ICC full members, but the document that binds the Test-playing nations to adhere to the programme will be submitted to the ICC at its quarterly board meeting here on April 25 and 26.

India have hosted Bangladesh for a bilateral series only once so far, in Hyderabad in 2017 when Virat Kohli and his team pummelled their neighbours by 208 runs.

In total, there have been six India-Bangladesh Test series, including the 2017 five-day affair.

With Bangladesh's rising status as a cricketing force, Chowdhury felt the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafiqur Rahim should tour India more and in general engage in more bilateral ties with Kohli and his boys.

Asked if he had any agenda to address in the ICC meet, Chowdhury said, "All the issues are specific and general in nature."

Bangladesh cricketers smashed dressing room glass into smithereens during their narrow victory over Sri Lanka in a Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series match which helped them reach the final.

The match had descended into chaos as tempers flared due to some umpiring decisions. Drama unfolded when Mustafizur missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out. But the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no-ball due to its height.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was seen in an altercation with an off-field umpire and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion.

However, better sense prevailed as the match continued with Bangladesh going on to register a thrilling win.

Asked about the incident, Chowdhury refused to comment although adding the BCB have taken note of the matter.

