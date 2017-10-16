Hope to play for PSG first-team: US forward Tim Weah

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The United States forward Tim Weah is hoping that he will be called to the first-team squad of Paris Saint-Germain after impressing with his national team at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Weah scored thrice during the US' 5-0 thrashing of Paraguay in the quarter-finals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Asked whether he fancied his chances in the PSG first-team, Tim said: "I hope so. It is going to be hard. But through hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Learning from great players there like Neymar, (Kylian) Mbappe, (Edinson) Cavani, I feel that it is going to come.

"Hopefully, coach Unai Emery will be satisfied with the work I am doing. When he feels I am ready, I think he will call me. Hopefully, the opportunity to play in the PSG line-up will come at the end of the season," the 17-year-old, who currently plays for PSG's development squad, added.

"I believe in gradual process. I will take it step by step. I will keep learning and keep getting better. Hopefully, the call for the first team will come."

Tim, son of former World Player of the Year and Liberian football legend George Weah, fired thrice in the 19th, 53rd and 77th minutes against Paraguay. In the previous three matches, he had not scored but on the day he did, the PSG talent gave a good account of his lineage.

"I didn't change anything (during training before this match). I just listened to my coach's instructions. Whenever I am on the field, I try to give my all and today was no different and I felt good," he said.

"I also like to thank my teammates for supporting me in the game today."

