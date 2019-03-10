I hope people of India will vote for PM Modi again: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "In Indian politics, Narendra Modi character is like Himalaya, he has contributed a lot to the country and he has worked on the agenda. His popularity is not only in India but in the world, I hope people of India will vote him again." He also said there is only one man, who can make India a developed country and make it more powerful like China, America and that man is Narendra Modi.