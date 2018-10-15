Hope #MeToo movement in India doesn't get dissolved: Rakul Preet

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet is happy with the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, but feels it is important to differentiate between sexual harassment and sexual misconduct and deal accordingly.

"A conversation of somebody forcing or somebody raping or somebody saying that 'you will get the project only if you sleep with me' and someone misbehaving are two different things. I feel that how we draw a line here and how we figure out what really happened and what didn't happen, is something that we need to look into," Rakul told IANS over the phone.

"It shouldn't happen that the girls who have been really harassed and have been suffering for years... All their issues get dissolved just because there is too much happening," she added.

The actress is happy that women have a voice "finally thanks to the social media".

"I hope that something is done. I just hope it doesn't get dissolved."

Rakul continued: "I am very happy with the way the movement has gained momentum. These things have existed. I have been very lucky in my life that I haven't faced it. But then you have heard of stories and I am glad that people are coming out and talking about it because it takes a lot of courage to do that."

But she hopes that people don't misuse the movement.

"My only request is to people not to misuse it because finally there is a voice for women and people are listening to them and an action can be taken, workplace can be made into a safer place. They should not misuse it."

The actress, who is working with Luv Ranjan on his production "De De Pyaar De" with Ajay Devgn, was shocked when accusations against the filmmaker emerged.

Ranjan has been accused by an anonymous actress of making her uncomfortable while giving an audition for his film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama". She claims Ranjan asked her some personal questions. He denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him, saying he has never misbehaved with a woman.

Talking about it, Rakul said: "It did come as a shock to me. I am not saying anyone is right or wrong here. But I remember the first day when I met him to do this film... I went back home and called my mom and said, 'They are such amazing people'.

"The moment I saw the accusation, I called him and said 'Sir, whatever happens, I know you and we all know you'. My experience with him has been amazing. I look up to him as a mentor. He is somebody with whom you can share anything whether it is some personal issue or professional."

The actress emphasised that she doesn't think that the actress, who has made the accusation about Ranjan, is lying.

"I don't know who the anonymous person is. But I can speak for my experience and I have had the most amazing experience with this team.

"That is why if you see all his actors have already spoken. Nobody else has spoken for anybody. The way they have come out in support for him," said the actress, who has featured in Telugu and Hindi films.

In Bollywood, Rakul has done "Yaariyan" and "Aiyaary".

