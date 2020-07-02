‘Hope India Will Correct Discriminatory Actions’: China on App Ban

China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday, 2 July, hoped that India would correct its discriminatory actions against Chinese companies immediately, news agency Reuters reported, days after the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps.

The ministry's spokesperson, Gao Feng further, reportedly said that China has not adopted any restrictive or discriminatory measures targeting India's products and services.

This comes days after India's Ministry of Electronics and IT said that the banned apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Invoking Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2008, the press statement cited threats to privacy of users and data security as the prime reasons to block public access to these apps.

'Digital Strike'

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that India could do a ‘digital strike’ if needed.

“India is for peace... (But it) knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing its borders and to protect our countrymen. India can even do a digital strike,” he was quoted as saying at a virtual BJP rally in West Bengal.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and ANI)

