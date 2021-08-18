Hope govt will ensure our immediate evacuation: Indian teachers stranded at Kabul varsity

Gunjan Sharma
·4-min read

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) No gunshots have been heard since the Taliban took control of Kabul but the situation is precarious and getting more so with each passing hour, say four Indian teachers in war-ravaged Afghanistan, appealing for immediate evacuation so they can return to their families back home.

All four are teachers at the Bakhtar University in Kabul, which was overrun by the Taliban three days ago.

'We have reached out to every possible forum in India and we are hoping that the government will do something to ensure our immediate evacuation. I have not stepped out of the campus in two days and every time there is a commotion outside, my heart skips a beat,' Mohd Aasif Shah told PTI over phone.

Shah, who is a resident of Kashmir and has been teaching economics at the Kabul-based varsity for four years, said he like his colleagues fear the current atmosphere following the unexpected turn of events.

'I had plans to go back on Monday. I even had my ticket booked but the situation was rapidly changing. It took me hours to get to the airport and the sight at the airport was like entire Kabul had gathered there. The flight was cancelled and I had no choice, but to return to the university hostel,' he said.

Shah had returned to Afghanistan two months back after the government decided to conducted offline examinations.

'My family used to be here with me in Kabul. We all went back to India after the Covid outbreak, and classes were online. However, the government decided to hold exams offline. So only I came back for two months and I was to return after the exams were over,' he said.

Syed Abid Hussain from Bihar, who teaches marketing at the university, said so far everybody is safe but considering the situation, 'we do not want to live in this uncertainty'.

'We have tried to get in touch with the embassy as well as the Ministry of External Affairs. We have not heard from them yet but I am confident that the government must be putting efforts for our safe and quick evacuationfrom Kabul,' he said.

Adil Rasool from Kashmir, whose wife is there with him at the varsity said, 'We are just praying that the situation does not get any worse than this and we are able to go home safely.' Right now everybody is inside the campus and waiting for a positive development from the Indian embassy or the government, said Rasool, who has been teaching management at the university since 2017.

Afroz Alam from Jharkhand, who teaches computer science at the university, said so far there has been no bloodshed but the fear remains.

'There has been no bloodshed outside, we have not heard gun shots too in the city but the scare remains whether this is momentary. The campus is huge, we do not have to move outside for necessities too. I am just hoping for safe and quick evacuation from here,' he said.

Two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from the Afghan capital under a 'difficult and complicated' exercise, effectively closing its mission for the second time since 1996 when the militant group captured power.

The mission to evacuate close to 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers in two military aircraft was accomplished with support from the US, a day after the Kabul airport witnessed unprecedented scenes of desperate residents rushing into it in an attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon told media persons that the situation in Kabul is complex and 'quite fluid' and that the remaining Indians stuck in the city will be brought back home when the commercial flight services resume.

On its part, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital in view of the prevailing situation in the country, adding India's visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility and it has been extended to Afghan nationals.

The Taliban swept across the country this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. PTI GJS GJS ANB ANB

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.

  • Afghan Military Plane Crashes in Uzbekistan, Investigation Underway

    The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan, a ministry spokesperson said.

  • Teen drowns while taking bath in pond

    Banihal/Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in a pond in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

  • Iran President Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace

    Iran shares nearly 600 miles of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees.

  • Taliban in Afghan Capital Kabul Start Collecting Weapons from Civilians

    "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.

  • FM says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

  • Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved

    Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

  • Rain in parts of eastern UP

    Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Light to heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday while the western part of the state witnessed dry weather, the Meteorological Department here said.

  • EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Afghanistan on Tuesday

    Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.

  • India extend lead to 259 runs

    London, Aug 16 (PTI) India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 77-run stand off 111 balls to extend the visitors' lead to 259 at lunch on day five of the second Test against England here on Monday.

  • 2 smugglers arrested with over 100 kg of poppy husk in Samba

    Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Two interstate smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and over 100 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered from them, officials said Monday.

  • Maha: Man held with country-made revolver at railway station

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested with a country- made revolver at Mumbra railway station in Thane city, the Railway Police said on Monday.

  • Bombay HC Judge Dama Naidu resigns citing personal reasons

    Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu of the Bombay High Court on Monday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, nearly three years before his term was to end, officials said.

  • FM says rules on retro tax to be framed soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PT) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the rules that will lead to scrapping of the retrospective tax demands made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc will be framed soon.

  • 11 high-end cars seized over non-payment of road taxes in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI): A total of 11 high-end cars were seized by transport officials here over non-payment of road taxes to the tune of Rs 5 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

  • AFI inks cooperation agreement with Athletics Federation of Iran

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has signed an agreement with its Iranian counterparts to formalise one another's support towards achieving success in track and field events.

  • Man shot dead for helping rape victim

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead Monday allegedly by a rape-accused for helping the victim in the case lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

  • Union Health Minister lauds COVID-19 prevention steps in Kerala

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Kerala with a central team on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, lauded the coronavirus prevention steps taken by the Left government. The state Public Relations Department, in a release, said that Mandaviya, after his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George, stated that the healthcare system here was excellent and assured

  • New secretary to AP Governor posted

    Amaravati, Aug 16 (PTI): Senior IAS officer Ram Prakash Sisodia of the 1991 batch has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

  • Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong after unrest

    Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) The Assam government has advised people not to travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed violence, a senior police officer said. The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant. Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due