Hope final decision also comes in India's favour, so Jadhav can return home: Mukul Rohatgi

The International Court of Justice stayed the execution awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying in Netherlands' Hague on Thursday and the Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi expressed his happiness over it. The Attorney General said that the India got victorious and also congratulated all concerned persons, especially the External Affairs Ministry. He added that they hoped that final decision also came India's way so that Kulbhushan Jadhav came back home.