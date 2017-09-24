I hope every year should be like 2017, says Newton's Rajkummar Rao

Soon after his recent Bollywood flick 'Newton' got official entry to the Oscars 2018, actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday expressed his happiness that "every year should be like 2017." While talking to the media, the 33-year-old said that 2017 is really exciting year for him and he thinks it as one of the most important years of his career. The 'Trapped' star expressed his happiness for Indian audience accepting the film like 'Newton. Earlier on Friday, Rajkummar, who plays the lead role in 'Newton', took to social media to share the news that Newton is India's official entry to the Oscars 2018. The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, was directed by Amit V Masurkar.