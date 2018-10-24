Hope dejected after Windies miss victory

Visakhapatnam, Oct 24 (IANS) His fighting century going in vain following a tie in the seond One-Day International (ODI) against India here on Wednesday, a dejected Shai Hope blamed fall of wickets at crucial stages for the West Indies' failure to win the game.

Hope remained unbeaten on 123 runs off 134 deliveries as the visitors scored 321/7 in their 50 overs in response to the Indian total of 321/6.

"Just disappointed we didn't get the win, fought really hard throughout the game. We lost wickets at crucial stages, especially Jason. Needed to have wickets in hand and have someone finish the game," Hope said after the match.

"It was an even wicket, pretty similar, perhaps got better under lights with the new ball and spun for both teams," the right-hander added.

Hope played out a crucial 143-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer, who was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a well deserved century when he was dismissed on 94 by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The duo had come together when the West Indies were struggling at 78/3 after 12 overs. Their partnership proved to be the launchpad for an almost successful chase and when Hetmyer went back to the pavilion in the 32nd over, the visitors were in with a strong chance to win the game.

However, the fall of Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse in the last two overs -- the latter just two balls from the end -- cost the visitors as they missed victory.

"We are here to win, we didn't come to just compete. Just get bat on ball, make those ones into twos and look to see the team home," Hope said.

--IANS

ajb/sed