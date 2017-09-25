Hope I continue to perform well in upcoming tournaments: PV Sindhu

Hyderabad [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu on Monday expressed her pleasure after being nominated by the Sports Ministry for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the nation's third highest civilian award.

"Of course, I am very happy. I would like to thank Government and also Sports Ministry for recommending my name," Sindhu told ANI.

Sindhu recently took a sweet avenge of her World Championship final defeat to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan by beating her in the summit showdown of the Korea Open. She became the first Indian to win the Korea Super Series title.

The world number four, who had also won the China Super Series Premier last year and clinched the India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, had to settle for the bronze medal at the World Badminton Championship after going down against Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the finals in Glasgow.

Sindhu, who made the country proud at the Rio Olympics by bagging the silver medal, however, got stunned by Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open Super Series.

Talking about her defeat in Tokyo, Sindhu said that she did not perform at her menacing best before adding that it was just not her day.

"In Korea, I again played against Okuhara, which was a long match and it was a very good one. In Japan, I think I did not give my best. One or the other time it's not your day. You just can't play your best or you do some negatives. I think overall it has been good for me," she said.

Sindhu, however, admitted that she was happy with her performances and would like to continue in the same way in the upcoming tournaments as well.

"I am really very happy about my performance. I hope I continue in the same way and work harder and get prepared for the other tournaments," she concluded. (ANI)