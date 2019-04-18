Hope Centre, EC give elected govt to people of J-K: Omar Abdullah

After casting vote in Srinagar, former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah said now that Lok Sabha polls are concluding the Centre along with Election Commission must give people of Jammu and Kashmir an elected government. Abdullah said, "In context to Kashmir these elections have been different from the by elections of 2017 that Farooq Abdullah won. In 2017 we barely manage 1 or 2 public meetings outdoors. All our election meetings were confined to closed rooms. Thankfully, in this election, we found the electorates far more receptive in terms of campaigning. We had good environment in north, south and central Kashmir and hope government of India will give opportunity to choose electorate government. They are now running out of excuses of delaying assembly elections which was delayed due t Parliament. Now that LS polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre together with EC gives people of J-K an elected govt which is their right."