Hoopster Kenneth Faried to visit India

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday announced that Denver Nuggets forward/centre Kenneth Faried will visit India to support the continued growth of the game in the country and celebrate the NBA Playoffs with fans.

Faried will visit here on May 20, where he will engage with fans at the Ambience Mall in Gurugram as part of NBA Zone powered by Jabong, the largest basketball entertainment festival in India.

On May 21, Faried will travel to Mumbai for a live television appearance on Sony SIX's NBA morning show "Around the Hoop" to share his perspective on the NBA Playoffs.

"I'm excited to visit India for the first time and celebrate the Playoffs with fans," Faried said.

"The NBA is doing a lot to develop young players there, and I'm looking forward to seeing the passion they have for the game firsthand," he added.

Commenting on the development, NBA India Managing Director Yannick Colaco said: "Hosting NBA players in India is an important part of our continued efforts to grow basketball across the country."

"The opportunity to meet and interact with a player of Kenneth's caliber will inspire young boys and girls to learn the game and the values it teaches, including teamwork, integrity and respect," he added.

A 6'8" forward from Newark, New Jersey, he was selected 22nd overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Faried was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2012 and selected as the Rising Stars Challenge MVP at the NBA All-Star 2013 in Houston.

