Honoured to share platform with Ratan Tata to speak to PM: Big B

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that he is honoured to share a platform with industrialist Ratan Tata to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Gateway of India forms the perfect backdrop for this early morning event - a Conference calling with the Prime Minister of the country, on the occasion of the Cleanliness Drive in the country and to my left the great Ratan Tata, honoured to be sharing this platform with him as we speak to the PM," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Saturday night.

The 75-year-old actor added: "The Prime Minister is gracious and generous in his words of praise and acknowledgement for me; a moment that does bring in self consciousness ever. Even when I wish to run away from such, it does become imperative that I stick around for, ever, the nature and the cause is more important."

The interaction streamed live on NaMo App.

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty -- "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "Badla".

--IANS

