Honoured to perform National Anthem with special children: Big B

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he was honoured to perform the National Anthem in sign language with differently abled children.

Amitabh on Wednesday shared a fan's video, where he is seen singing the National Anthem.

He captioned it: "The National Anthem.... Our pride, our identity, our liberation, our belief, our self esteem. But much more in the eyes of those that cannot hear or speak! My privilege, my honour, My India."

On the Bollywood front, the 76-year-old actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's "Badla" with his "Pink" co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

