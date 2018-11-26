Honoured that John entrusted me with '1911': Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani says he is honoured that actor-producer John Abraham chose him to helm "1911", which will tell the story of an iconic event in India's sports history.

"Totally honoured that John Abraham entrusted me to tell the story of 1911'. Truly an inspiring story of an iconic event in our country's history. Wait for it," Advani tweeted on Monday.

John has joined hands with Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for the project.

In response to Advani, John wrote: "The honour is all mine."

"1911" has been a dream project of sorts for John, who is a football fanatic himself. The movie, John had earlier told IANS, is a story of late Indian footballer Sibdas Bhaduri, who captained Mohun Bagan in the historic 1911 IFA Shield final when they defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment to become the maiden Asian team to emerge victorious in the competition.

John, a co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) Guwahati franchise North East United FC, in a 2014 interview to IANS, had not ruled out roping in some real football players for the project.

