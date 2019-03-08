'It's an honour for my country': VP Naidu on receiving Degree of Doctorate in Costa Rica

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday received the Degree of Doctorate from Mirador University for Peace in Costa Rica and said that rather than to him, it was an honour being bestowed upon India, which has been an ardent champion of peace since time immemorial. "It's an honor for my country rather than to me as an individual. It's an honour being bestowed upon a country, a civilization that has been an ardent champion of peace since time immemorial," Naidu said after receiving the honour.