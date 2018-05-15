Honor 10 launched at Rs 32,999 in India on Flipkart

London, May 15 (IANS) Chinese mobile maker Honor on Tuesday launched its flagship smartphone "Honor 10" enabled with artificial intelligence and for the first time in aurora colours. It has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the Indian market.

"Before 2016, most phones came in just three colours: black, white and gold. Honor introduced Phantom Blue in 2016, Phantom Grey in 2017 and now the exquisite Aurora, a true breakthrough in smartphone design," said Honor President George Zhao.

The Honor 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM will be available from Wednesday exclusively on Flipkart. The device will be available in India along with the other global markets.

While Honor is the leading smartphone e-brand in China, it is expanding rapidly overseas with 100 per cent growth since inception. In India, it has entered the top five smartphone brands with 146 per cent growth in Q1 2018 ending March 2018.

The brand with its India-first approach and recently launched smartphones has captured three per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market.

The brand is targeted towards the young, innovative, trendsetting and the brave generation of today's era, said Zhao.

"Honor 10 brings an exciting new proposition to India and we believe it will be a game changer in the flagship segment. It has established a new category of intelligent phones that truly weaves artificial intelligence into every functionality," Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles, said.

While the aurora glass provides radiance from every angle, the 24MP and 16MP rear, dual-lens camera fitted with artificial intelligence lets the user take photographs with never-seen clarity.

(Manish Gupta can be contacted at manish.g@ians.in)

--IANS

mgu/him/nir/bg