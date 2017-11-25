Hong Kong Open: Sindhu eyes final berth

Kowloon [Hong Kong], November 25 (ANI): Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu will aim to book her place in the finals of the Hong Kong Open Superseries when she crosses swords with sixth-seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the women's singles event later today.

Yesterday, the second-seed cemented her place in the last-four of the tournament after clinching a comfortable 21-12, 21-19 win over her Japanese opponent Akane Yamaguchi in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 37 minutes.

It was Sindhu's fourth triumph over Yamaguchi in their last six meetings.

The Hyderabadi shuttler will now take on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who had little trouble putting Michelle Li of Canada in her place with a 21-14, 21-16 scoreline.

Sindhu is the lone Indian survivor in the Hong Kong Open after surprise crash out of Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy in the second round of the tournament. (ANI)