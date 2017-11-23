Hong Kong Open: Nehwal, Sindhu aim to continue winning streak

Kowloon [Hong Kong], November 23 (ANI): Olympians PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will aim to continue their winning streak at the Hong Kong Open Super Series as step on court to play the second round of women's singles event here at Kowloon on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will clash with Aya Ohori of Japan in the second round of women's singles after defeating local player YY Leung 21-18, 21-10.

In another match, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who outwitted Mette Poulsen of Denmark 21-19, 23-21 in the first round of the championship will take on Chen Yufei of China.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, the recently crowned national champion, is the flag-bearer of the Indian challenge in the event. Prannoy will face Kuzumasa Kakai of Japan in the second round after he dismantled Yun Hu of Hong Kong 19-21, 21-17, 21-15 in the previous match.

Earlier, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out losing to local player Le Dong Keun 21-15, 9-21, 20-22.

B Sai Praneeth also suffered a major blow as he crashed out of the series after going down 21-8, 21-16 to second-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea. (ANI)