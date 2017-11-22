Hong Kong Open: Nehwal advances to next round, Kashyap bows out

Kowloon [Hong Kong], Nov 22 (ANI): Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has advanced to the next round of the Hong Kong Open Super Series after registering a win over Mette Poulsen of Denmark in the first round of the women's singles here at Kowloon.

2010 Hong Kong Open winner Nehwal, defeated Poulsen 21-19, 23-21 in a tough match lasting over 46 minutes.

In the men's singles however, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out losing to local player Le Dong Keun 21-15, 9-21, 20-22.

Sourabh Verma too failed against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, losing 15-21 8-21.

Later today, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will take on Hong Kong's Leung Yuet Yee for a place in the second round.

HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth will also take on their opponents.

