'Honey Badgers' creator looking forward to Indian adaptation

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Israeli TV show "Honey Badgers" is getting an Indian twist, and its creator Naor Zion says he is really looking forward to it.

Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment has taken the right of the Armoza Formats' scripted series. The Indian adaptation will be known as "Udan Patolas".

Earlier in October, Zion met the team behind the 'desi' twist here.

"I'm really looking forward to the Indian adaptation of the show. Right from the first meeting, I had such a great impression of Applause and I remember telling my colleague that they couldn't have cast better," Zion said in a statement.

"I must say everyone, from the director, producer and the entire team at Applause have done very intelligent work in the way they have adapted the show.

"Armoza is the pioneer of the selling formats in Israel and I think there are many similarities in both the firms, which I think is a good sign," he added.

Directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra and produced by Sol Production, "Udan Patolas" revolves around four Punjabi girls -- Amarinder Gill, Noorpreet Dhillon, Punni Chandok and Lovely Singh Chabbra. It tells story of their journey in Mumbai with focus on the unbreakable sisterhood.

It features Sukhmani Sadana, Apoorva Arora, Poppy Jabbal and Aasttha Ssidana.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: "'Udan Patolas' is a fun tale of four young women in Urban India and will resonate with everyone. The original series dwelt on the relatable journeys of its lead characters with wit and charm.

"Adapting its context to a customised Indian setting and story makes for a delightfully entertaining show."

The original show follows the lives of four small-town friends who change their identities to get jobs at one of the world's top financial firms. They fake it all to appear more sophisticated and achieve their fantasy of opening up their own investment company.

Fazila Allana, founder and producer, Sol Production Pvt Ltd, feels "Udan Patolas" will be "fun, quirky, interesting, observational and thought provoking".

