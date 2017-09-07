Honda team gears up for National Motorcycle Racing Round 4

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) A total of 44 Honda racers from across the country will battle for podium finish in the fourth round of the 2017 MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship and Honda One Make Race Championship at the Madras Motor Racing Track here this weekend.

In the Super Sport 165cc, the Honda racing contingent will be led by Rajiv S., Mathana Kumar and Hari Krishnan R. With 91 points to his credit, Mathana stands second on the scoreboard while team-mate Rajiv continues to lead with 111 points.

In the Pro Stock 165cc category, the grid will witness India's top notch racing talent, including Chennai boys -- Mithun, Soorya, B. Aravind and Anish D. Shetty from Hubli. After winning four races out of five, Aravind leads the Pro-stock tally board with 108 points.

In the Stock up to 165cc (Novice) category, Arul Kumaran, Amala Jerald and Syed Nawas will represent Honda racing spirit for the first time while Ryhana Bee (winner - Honda One Make All Ladies Race - first round 2017) and first runner-up Shruthi N. will lead the Stock up to 165cc (Girls) category.

Elaborating on the upcoming fourth round HSMI Customer Service, Vice President Prabhu Nagaraj said: "This race is extremely crucial for Honda2Wheeler India team. We want to solidify our position in the championship even further."

"Achieving the podium finishes in the last round has been extremely encouraging for our riders. With their supreme form they are fully charged and motivated to battle it out again," he said.

"We are confident that our riders will build on the points lead and keep the winning momentum intact. With the backing of their international learning and superior race machines, this will be a race to watch out for," he added.

Honda's flagship races include the CBR 250R Open Championship, which will see nail-biting competition between 15 riders from Apex Racing team and Honda Ten10 Racing team. The grid will boast of India's stalwart racing talent including Rajiv S., Hari Krishnan R. and B. Aravind among others.

In the CBR 150R Novice, a total of 28 riders from Honda Ten10 Racing Academy and other training schools recognised by MMSC (Madras Motor Sports Club) will vie for the top spot.

The Honda All Ladies Race will witness five women riders, trained at the Honda Ten10 Racing Academy, competing in the fourth round.

--IANS

tri/vt