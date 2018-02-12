Honda "sasta, majboot, tikau" says, Akshay Kumar in Auto Expo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended Honda Safety India at Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on Sunday. Speaking on his association with Honda, Akshay says, "I have been with Honda for 6 years. Honda is a global name. Everybody knows about Honda". He addressed Honda as "sasta, majboot, tikau". He added that Honda considers India to have a big potential for further growth of their brand. He confirmed the company's intention to increase further and launch more products in the country. Honda has launched Honda Activa 5G and a brand new range of their favourite, Blade bike.