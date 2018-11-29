Honda riders all set for Asia Road Racing C'ship finale

Buriram (Thailand), Nov 29 (IANS) Establishing a new motorsports trend in India, the solo Indian team -- 'Idemitsu Honda Racing India-- by T Pro Ten10 is ready to showcase its mettle in the final round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International Circuit here this weekend.

Showcasing their skills in the last five rounds of ARRC 2018 season, the Idemitsu Honda Racing India team is all geared up for the final round.

Keeping a steady performance, Japanese Taiga Hada (#23) will be a tough competition for his opponents in the SuperSport 600cc (SS 600) class.

Both the Indian riders - Rajiv (#80) and Anish (#81) will compete in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Commenting on the expectations from the final round, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: "The final round will be full of expectations and pressure for all the riders."

"This season gave an authentic international exposure to our Indian riders at Asia's toughest motorsports racing. With all the learning and experience this year, both Indian riders would be looking for improving their position in AP 250 class while Taiga Hada would be fighting for a podium in the finale of this season in SS 600 class."

"This season has given us a lot of learnings and we will be working on the weak points to be back stronger to compete in this premium championship," Nagaraj added.

Senthil Kumar, 17, along with Rajiv will also be putting up their best efforts in the concluding round of Honda's Asian rider development platform -- Honda Thai Talent Cup -- at Chang International circuit here on NSF 250 machine.

--IANS

