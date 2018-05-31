Honda riders head to Japan for Round 3 of Asia Road Racing Championship

Suzuka (Japan), May 31 (IANS) After a phenomenal performance by rookie Anish Shetty in the second round of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Australia, the Honda Indian team bolstered by the return of experienced Rajiv Sethu, is all charged up to battle it out with Asia's best racers this weekend at the historic Suzuka Circuit here.

Honda's second rider Rajiv will be making a comeback after a wrist injury during practice in Australia which prevented him from racing at Bend Motorsport Park.

The Suzuka Circuit is the team's SuperSport 600 rider Taiga Hada's home race where he will be aiming for a high points finish.

Speaking on this occasion, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, brand and communications, HMSI said: "Racing is the heart of Honda and Honda 2Wheelers India too has special focus to develop iconic Indian riders for national and international championships."

"After scoring at both the races in Round 2, the team is fully charged to take on the iconic Suzuka Circuit. Anish Shetty has been honing his skills with Taiga Hada in Japan while Rajiv Sethu, recovering from an injury, has been working hard to be race fit. Suzuka is a very technical track and we are sure this first Indian team will make the country proud," he added.

Ecstatic about the upcoming race, Anish said: "Scoring my first international points in Australia on Race 1 and repeating the performance the next day has been a huge morale booster for me. I am now familiar with the bike and have started to get a hang of the pressure of performing amongst the best racers of Asia."

"Suzuka has many fast corners which allow a lot of overtaking opportunities. I would like to thank Honda 2Wheelers India for making this dream ride possible and will be trying to score more points this weekend," he added.

--IANS

tri/bg