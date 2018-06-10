Honda rider Anish scores win in National championship

Coimbatore, June 10 (IANS) Honda rider Anish Shetty finished first in the Pro Stock 165 class of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship while Mathana Kumar scored a double podium in the SuperSport 165 class and Senthil Kumar registered a win in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup.

In the Pro Stock 165 class category, the IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing team's Anish came first in 19:28.918 minutes.

Mithun Kumar grabbed the 3rd place with a timing of 19:31.426 minutes. Local boy Senthil Kumar finished the race in seventh position.

Mathana displayed an aggressive spirit by bagging another podium in the 15 lap SuperSport165 class race.

He finished the race in third position in 18:24.464 minutes.

The action-packed race saw Rajiv Sethu improve on his cornering speed, reducing his lap timings to finish fourth.

Rajiv and Sarath Kumar kept the excitement at the peak with Sarath finishing right at his heels in 5th position. Completing the race in 18:37.562 minutes Rajiv was just ahead of Sarath's timing of 18:37.609 minutes.

The IDEMITSU Honda India talent Cup kept the audience enthralled with the 17-year-old Senthil Kumar winning the race for the second consecutive day.

Senthil finished the 15-lap race in 19:40.847 minutes with a best lap time of 1:17.151 minute.

Abhishek Vasudev started from pole position to round up the podium with a total timing of 19:41.128 minutes. Abhishek though scored the fastest lap of the race in just 1:16.730.

The national championship and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup action will now move to Chennai for the second round.

--IANS

