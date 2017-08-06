Honda racers shine in National Championship 2017

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Honda riders put in a brilliant performance to score five podium finishes as the Round 3 of MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship came to a close at the Madras Motor Racing Track (MMRT), here on Sunday.

In the Super Sports 165cc category, Honda's Mathana Kumar won the second race of Round 3 National Championship after an intense contest.

Showcasing his stellar riding skills, Mathana clocked 18:06:287 minutes over nine blistering laps.

The 25-year-old from Trichy, with three second-place finishes in five outings this season, came good in Race-2 and the 25 points he garnered took him 91 points, just 14 behind team-mate Rajiv Sethu even as defending champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) squandered a double by crashing on the last lap.

Rajiv secured the third position by clocking 18:15:142 minutes.

Aravind Balakrishnan, also of Honda Ten10 Racing, dominated the Pro-Stock (up to 165cc) class by completing a fine double which took him to the top of the leaderboard while Gusto Racing's Amarnath Menon from Kozhikode scored his fifth win in six outings in the Super Sport Indian (300-400cc) class.

Aravind further consolidated his position at the top of the leaderboard with 108 points.

In the Honda One Make Championship for CBR 250R Open (Race 1), Hari Krishnan took the top spot followed by Rajiv Sethu while Abhishek V. stood third.

In the second race of CBR250R Open category, Rajiv grabbed first position, clocking 18:37:642 minutes while team mate Hari Krishnan finished close with 18:37:738 minutes to come second.

Ranchi boy Amit Richard from Prolap racing took the third position at 18:38:064 minutes.

In the Honda CBR 150 Novice (Race 2), the race was an incredibly close battle between Satya Narayan and Vyshak Sobhan.

Clocking an overall timing of 13:27:240 minutes Satya Narayan grabbed the first place in Race 2 of CBR150 Novice, while Vysakh Sobhan secured second position at 13:27:560 minutes.

Team mate Amala Jerald followed closely to take the third place at 13:28:413 minutes.

Congratulating the winners, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Honda Two-wheelers Customer Service said: "I am very happy with the phenomenal performance of our riders. Rajiv has done exceptionally well in the Super Sports category."

"The international exposure at Asia Road Racing Championship is giving him a clear edge in his performance in the national platform. We are confident of seeing such stellar performance in the next round as well."

The next round of National Championship is scheduled for first week of September at the Madras Motor Racing Track here.

--IANS

tri/gau/vt