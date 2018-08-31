Honda racers all set for 3rd round of racing nationals

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) After a blockbuster performance in the opening two rounds, Honda riders are all set to extend their lead in the third round of the 2018 National Motorcycle Racing championship that takes place at the Madras Motor Race Track this weekend.

Leading Honda's charge in this round will be top riders Anish D Shetty, Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar, S.Mathana Kumar and the fresh talent handpicked from Honda India Talent Hunt.

In the qualifying round held on Friday, Honda riders Mithun Kumar P.K. and Sarath Kumar won the pole position in Pro Stock 165cc category and Super Sport Indian 165cc category respectively.

Mohamed Mikail once again gave his best performance and has won the qualifying round of IDEMITSU Honda India CBR 150R class with the best lap of 2:08.584. The stellar performances are expected to get to the next level the following day as well in the first race of the round.

Midway into the season, Honda racer Rajiv is leading the points tally in the Super Sport Indian 165cc category while Anish is leading the Pro Stock 165cc category.

The Honda Ten10 Racing team is in number 1 position in the Pro Stock 165cc Team Championship category with a lead of 72 points and in number 2 position in the Super Sport Indian 165cc Team Championship with a total of 134 points.

In line with Honda's vision to develop an iconic Indian rider for national and international racing championships, Prabhu Nagaraj, vice president brand and communications, HMSI said: "After the adventure and excitement of ARRC India and National Championship round 2, our riders are all set to repeat the fire-loaded performance in the upcoming weekend."

"The action packed weekend will witness national championship and the second round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup -- CBR 150R class. This new category has been introduced for the budding racers of age group 13 to 18 years selected from three legs of Talent Hunt conducted in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and I expect good performance from the selected riders," he added.

--IANS

tri/sed