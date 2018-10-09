Honda Cars India launches fifth generation CR-V

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday launched the fifth generation of sports utility vehicle -- CR-V -- with a diesel engine option.

According to HCIL, the petrol variant is priced at Rs 28.15 lakh, while the diesel-powered version's cost ranges between Rs 30.65 lakh and Rs 32.75 lakh.

"We strongly believe that the new CR-V has the potential to be a game changer in Premium SUV segment and we foresee a shift in consumer preference towards more luxurious and comfortable SUVs," Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars was quoted as saying in a statement.

Honda had introduced the CR-V brand in India in 2003.

