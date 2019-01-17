Honda Cars India to increase prices from next month

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Passenger car manufacturer Honda Cars India on Thursday said it will increase the price of its models from February 1, 2019.

According to the company, the price increase on the CR-V model will be Rs 10,000 and on other models up to Rs 7,000.

"There has been a huge pressure on costs owing to commodity prices and foreign exchange rates and we had been trying to hold this increase for as long as possible," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India.

"However, we are now compelled to pass on a part of the increased costs to customers effective February 1."

The company's manufactured-in-India product range includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V.

--IANS

rv/nir