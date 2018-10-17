Honda Activa breaches 2 cr sales mark in India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Hondas Activa scooter has breached the 2-crore sales mark in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said on Wednesday.

According to the company, while it took 15 years to achieve the first one crore sales, the recent addition has come in just three years.

"Over 18 years and 5 generations, Honda 2Wheelers India continuously added value to exceed customers' expectations and making Activa the most preferred choice of Indian 2 wheeler buyers," said Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

"We are delighted that Activa partnered over 2 crore Indian families on the move in realising their dreams."

Honda Activa was launched in 2001.

--IANS

rv/prs