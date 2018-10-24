Honda 2Wheelers India felicitates Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik

Gurugram, Oct 24 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday felicitated Padma Shri award winner and Paralympic medallist shot putter Deepa Malik for returning with two bronze medals at the recently-held Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

During the Asian Para Games, Honda 2Wheelers India supported Deepa by sponsoring her essential expenses like training material including new wheel chair, physiotherapist, nutritionist fees and coaching.

Speaking after the felicitation in the presence of Harbhajan Singh, Director General and Corporate Affairs at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd and founders of NGO 'Wheeling Happiness', Deepa said: "Being a Paralympic athlete comes with a lot of challenges and I thank Honda for supporting me in my journey to make India proud on international level. It has been a soul satisfying journey for me at the event and coming home with two medals."

"Personally too, Honda has been a part of my life. My specially modified Navi has given wings to fly making me feel more empowered. I now look forward to winning more laurels for India with Honda's support and spreading awareness on disability sensitisation in our country."

Reiterating Honda's commitment towards bringing positive social changes, Singh said: "As a responsible corporate citizen, Honda has extended its support to various fields. Deepa with her challenging spirit, proves that physical disability cannot impair one's determination."

"Honda believes in uplifting and cultivating young talent to develop more champions who would go on to make India proud," he added.

--IANS

tri/sed