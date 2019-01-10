Homeless take refuge inside night shelters as cold waves continue to grip North India

The continued drop in temperature and severe cold waves has brought life in North India, to a screeching halt. People have flocked to night shelters in the national capital to get relief from the cold waves. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the highs and lows of temperature in the national capital is 7 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius, respectively, with moderate fog. The situation is set to remain the same in the coming days.