Homeless footballer, who was felicitated by PM Modi, requests for Govt's assistance

18-year-old footballer Mary Naidu is scared of losing her roadside shanty. Naidu, who was felicitated by PM Modi for her skills in 2017, fears municipal authorities might mow down her temporary house soon. Mary's talent can be described by her medals and stories published in newspapers. Her father works as BMC clean-up marshal and mother is a domestic worker. Mary, who aspires to represent India, urges for Government's assistance.