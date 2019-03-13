Homegrown e-commerce players form group

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Several Indian e-commerce players, including Snapdeal, Shopclues and Urbanclap, formed an association of their own, The E-Commerce Council of India (TECI), on Wednesday to put forward the industry's views before the government besides working with other stakeholders.

Fynd, Shop 101, Bewakoof, Flyrobe, Azah, Breya, Mamaearth, Superbottoms and Rustorange are the other members of the association, a statement by TECI said.

"TECI's vision is to help and guide the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem in India in a manner that promotes inclusive and broad-based growth for all online users. It also seeks to engage closely with private and public stakeholders with the aim to help develop a robust digital commerce sector that is aligned with India's social, economic and strategic objectives," it said.

Besides policy advocacy, the council seeks to define and encourage the use of industry's best practices relating to data privacy, logistics, payment processes, resolution of disputes, consumer protection, MSME development and other relevant issues, said the statement, adding that it would also conduct and commission research on issues concerning the e-commerce sector.

"Charter of TECI is to provide a forum for collaboration among ourselves, MSMEs/SMEs with policy makers which will put Indian businesses on an equal footing in global competition," said Sanjay Sethi CEO of ShopClues.

Kunal Bahl, CEO of Snapdeal, said it would catalyse growth opportunities for allied businesses, and MSMEs and has the potential to create large-scale employment across the country.

"TECI invites e-commerce companies and digital-first brands to join the council with a view to building a forum that represents both the depth and diversity of the sector," said the statement.

--IANS

rrb/sn/prs