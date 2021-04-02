His Home Reflects All That’s Great About Rajkummar Rao’s Past And Personality

Season 4 of the popular web show 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' gives viewers a unique glimpse into the living spaces of some of India's biggest celebrities, the special dÃ©cor choices that reflect their personality, and how it ties in with their ideas of family, love and togetherness. On the sixth episode, it was Rajkummar Rao's turn to invite viewers into his gorgeous Mumbai abode, where every corner exudes a sense of class and creativity we've come to associate with the National Award-winning actor.

As awe-inspiring as images of his split-level home were Rajkummar Rao's reflections on what makes it a perfect space for him. It reaffirmed the importance of the peace and tranquillity he finds at home in demarcating " and linking - the space between the personal and the professional, and between the past and the present. While the warmth and comfort feeds Rajkummar's love for being home and indulging his creative pursuits, it also marks a milestone in a journey that began in a Gurgaon home, living with 16 other members in a joint family. Now firmly established as one of India's finest actors, Rajkummar Rao's home also incorporates the wider scope for reflection and self-fulfilment available to him.

The split level apartment is divided into an upper section, where Rajkummar likes to entertain and conduct business, along with a cosier, more intimate personal set up on the lower section. The design details effortlessly merge the exotic with the sophisticated, through carefully curated artworks, eye-catching fixtures and colour patterns that are sure to stop in your tracks. The furnishing matches the eclectic design elements, thereby bestowing every space in the house with a distinct style and ambience. They manage to capture Rajkummar Rao's many moods, and truly make it a home for the large hearted. Watch Rajkummar Rao and his beloved dog, Gaga, take you on a special tour of his house and his life within it, right here.

Other celebrities featured on 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4' include the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Tamanna Bhatia, Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandhana,, Prateek Kuhad and siblings, Shakti and Mukti Mohan, who have opened the doors to their homes and shared memories and the special emotional connections they have with their living spaces. It's this unfiltered, personal look at celebrities and their surroundings that has helped 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' garner almost 250 million views over the preceding three seasons. And now we're ready to bring some more home-bound magic to life with Season 4!

