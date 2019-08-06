'Home Ministry lying in Parliament that I'm not under house arrest': Farooq Abdullah

Former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday claimed that he forced himself out to tell that Home Ministry is lying in the Parliament that he is not under house arrested. He said, "Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in." "As soon as the gate will open and our people will be out, we will fight, we'll go to the court. We're not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions," he added. Home Minister Amit Shah had said in the Parliament that former J-K CM is not under house arrest.