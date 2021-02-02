



Home Ministry hands over Delhi blast probe to NIA

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday reportedly handed over the probe into the blast near the Israel embassy in Delhi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The development comes with the emergence of the suspected involvement of Iran in the blast.

The blast had taken place near the embassy on Friday, and a note threatening the Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, was recovered.

Details: 'Case file, evidence will be handed over to NIA'

The NIA will probe Iran's involvement in the case, sources told Hindustan Times.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an officer told the publication, "The case file and evidence collected so far by the Delhi Police's Special Cell including the explosive sample, CCTV footage and the 'threat letter' recovered from the blast site will be handed over to the central agency."

Blast: Blast damaged cars in vicinity; no injuries reported

A blast occurred at 5:11 pm on Friday near the Israel embassy on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, shattering the windscreens of three cars parked nearby. However, no injuries were reported.

The note recovered from the site swore revenge on the killing of Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iranian nuclear physicist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, threatening a bigger attack.

Probe: Enough evidence to suggest Iran's involvement: Officials

Counter-terrorism officials say there is enough evidence to suggest Iran's involvement.

Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, is working with Indian authorities in the probe.

Reportedly, CCTV cameras placed nearby—including one placed on a tree near the blast site—were malfunctioning.

Investigators are on the hunt for those who planted the explosive. They are reportedly focused on Indian students who have returned after studying at Qom.

Aftermath: PM Modi assures action against perpetrators

After the blast, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured his Israeli counterpart the "fullest protection" to all Israeli diplomats.

Malka was "not surprised" by the blast as the embassy had already been on high alert due to the "threats" it had been receiving.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu that the perpetrators will be punished.

Second blast near Israeli embassy in 9 years

A similar explosion was reported on February 13, 2012, when a sticky bomb was placed on the car of Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren. She had sustained injuries in the blast.

One person was arrested and is out on bail.

The accused bombers are yet to be nabbed. Israel had blamed Iran for the attack, however, the latter had denied involvement.