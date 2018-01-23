Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets World Cup winner Indian Blind Cricket team

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Indian Blind Cricket team in New Delhi after their world cup victory in the final match World Cup match against Pakistan in Sharjah stadium last week. India won the 4th World Cup by winning the finals by two wickets. India chased down a maqssive total of 308 put up by Pakistan in 40 overs. Indian team remained undefeated in the tournament. It a proud moment for India, said Indian Blind Cricket team captain Ajay Reddy.