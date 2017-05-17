Holland wants to be Spider-Man for long time

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland says he has pitched an idea that would keep him as Spider-Man "for a very long time".

Speaking with Empire magazine, Holland said that his plans to continue in the role for a while are being considered, reports express.co.uk.

He said: "Peter Parker is a character we see (in the comic books) as a 15-year-old boy and then as a 35-year-old man. So I have an idea of what I'd like to do, and I've pitched it and it's already been taken into the boardroom. It would be really cool if it pans out because it means I would be Spider-Man for a very long time."

The 20-year-old British actor was introduced as Spider-Man last year in "Captain America: Civil War". Holland is now looking forward to his first solo movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming". The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will release in India on July 7.

He will also be seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", which is slated to release in 2018. Holland will follow up his act in "Avengers 4", and then a second solo outing is also planned.

