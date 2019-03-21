Holika Dahan: India's festival of colour witness people walking on burning embers in Surat

The festival of colour 'Holi' marks the beginning of spring in the country. It is played and celebrated across the nation with full enthusiasm. India has its own diversity when it comes to celebrating Holi traditions in the country. The state of Gujarat is known to have traditional bonfires that had people walk barefoot on the burning embers. People in Saras village of Gujarat's Surat walked on the burning embers on the occasion of Holika Dahan on Wednesday. This tradition is quite old in the state and celebrated with full fervor.