Holding discussions over India-Sweden economic relations: Piyush Goyal in Stockholm

Union Minister for Trade and Commerce, Piyush Goyal attended India Sweden Business Leaders Roundtable in Stockholm, Sweden. Speaking exclusively to ANI, he said, "Technology when made in Sweden is costly, but same technology when made in India, it's cost-effective. So, discussions over various aspects are underway on how Sweden and India can use Sweden and Indian innovations to serve Indians and others across the globe." Speaking about the Wi-fi facility at railway stations, Railways Minister said, "5150 railway stations are already WiFi-enabled in India. In next 6-8 months, 5500 stations will be under WiFi zone and all 6500 stations will be Wi-Fi enabled by next year."