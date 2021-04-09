Hold my FIR: Beef is not the national dish of India

"Beef is the national dish of India," said Assam's BJP Candidate Banendra Kumar Mushahary at an election rally.

It caused instant outrage among several conservative groups. Members of the right-wing Purvanchal Hindu Oika Mancha rushed to file an FIR against Mushahary's statement. They said that it violated the Model Mode of Conduct (MCC).

Whether it violates EC guidelines or religious sentiments, let's see what voters from Assam have to say.

Shot by Surajit Sharma, video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan

Also See: Assam Assembly election 2021, Dibrugarh profile: BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan seeks third straight term

Assam Assembly election 2021, Tingkhong profile: BJP's Bimal Borah takes on Congress' Atuwa Munda in 2016 rematch

Assam Assembly election 2021, Margherita profile: BJP's incumbent MLA Bhaskar Sharma takes on Congress' Manoranjan Borgoahain

Read more on India by Firstpost.